Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra continues celebration of female composers

Saturday 11 February at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate

Conductor: Jeremy Carnall Leader: Nadiia Ivkovs

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to continue our celebration of female composers

Alice Mary Smith is the first known woman in Britain to compose a symphony.

Her first symphony in C minor (1863) reflects the style of the time bathed in Mendelssohnian influence it contributes to the Austro-German Classical tradition in music. Composed at the age of 24, Alice Mary Smith went on to compose a further symphony, large scale cantatas, choral works and songs. ‘Her music is marked by ‘elegance, grace….power and energy’ (Obituary from The Athenaeum).

They will start the concert with Mozart’s 32nd symphony – more an overture than a symphony at 8 minutes long and conclude our programme with Faure’s Dolly Suite, the music used for many years to open the ‘Listen with Mother’ programme on the BBC World Service and features our harpist.

Tickets are available in advance only from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), priced at £12 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are FREE.

The orchestra (HPO) is keen to support young musicians in the area, many of whom will go on to a career in music. It gives them the chance to gain invaluable experience on the concert platform.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra has recently welcomed new members to its ranks but is always looking for more players – particularly to enhance its string section. Interested musicians can visit www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk to find out more or come to meet us at the concert.