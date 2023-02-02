Driver found with injuries after search following overturned vehicle on Hookstone Road, Harrogate

Around 5.45am this morning (2 February 2023) police received reports of an overturned vehicle on Hookstone Road in Harrogate.

The vehicle was empty and following further reports, it was believed the driver had made off from the scene.

Officers searched the area and soon after located a man suffering injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The road was reopened shortly after 11am.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, and you haven’t already spoken to the police, please call 101 quoting reference: NYP- 02022023-0061