A1(M) in West Yorkshire expected to remain closed into this evening for specialist clean-up work

Drivers are advised that closures are expected to remain in place in both directions on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire during the afternoon peak traffic period and into this evening for complex recovery and specialist clean-up work.

The northbound carriageway is closed between junctions 40 (Darrington) and 42 (Selby Fork), as is the southbound stretch between junctions 42 and 41 (Holmfields).

This follows an incident at around 7.40am today (1 February), when an HGV collided with the central reservation before coming to rest on its side across both carriageways.

Due to the nature of the incident, it is likely that the closure will be in place until the late evening. National Highways traffic officers, West Yorkshire Police and fire and rescue services remain at the scene.

During the A1(M) closures drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible, allow extra time for their journeys, particularly with roadworks also taking place on the M1 and M62 near Lofthouse Interchange, and follow the clearly-signed diversions.

Southbound traffic is being directed from the A1(M) onto the M1 before continuing to travel southbound on the M1. Road users can exit the M1 at junction 42 (Lofthouse) on to the M62 eastbound and continue eastbound along the M62 before rejoining the A1(M). Drivers travelling northbound are advised to follow the same diversion, in reverse.