Leeds Valentine’s Fair returns for its landmark 30th year

Leeds will be feeling the love once again this February as the hugely-popular Valentine’s Fair returns for its landmark 30th year.

Leeds City Council will be teaming up with International Funfairs to bring the UK’s best known Valentine’s Fair back to Leeds city centre over the half term holidays.

Celebrating three decades of operation, the popular event will take over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street from Friday, February 10 until Sunday February 19, 2023.

Launched in 1992 as the first ever Valentine’s Fair in the UK, the seasonal event has been taking place every year since, except for 2021 when it had to be cancelled sue to the COVID pandemic.

Previously hosted in locations including Elland Road and Woodhouse Lane, the fair will return to its birthplace in Leeds city centre for the second consecutive year.

A huge range of rides, attractions and games will be available for families and thrill seekers to enjoy, including 360° spinning ride The Superstar, the 40m-high Booster Ride, huge swinging pendulum The Devil Rock, family favourite the dodgems, and the much-loved Leeds Wheel of Light.

A selection of food stalls will also be available on site serving traditional favourites including hot dogs, churros, donuts and candy floss as well as coffees and hot chocolate.

Roger Tuby of International Funfairs said: We are so proud to not only have been involved in the first ever Valentine’s Fair in the UK but to be able to bring it back to its original home. Last year was exciting to be back in the city centre and we were so grateful to Leeds City Council for helping to make this happen. The advantage of being in the city centre is that it is so accessible to everyone with fantastic transport links and car parking options. The fair has always been well supported and this year we have brought together a huge selection of rides, attractions and games together with a selection of hot food and drink and sweet treats for all the family, friends and our visitors to enjoy.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy culture and education, said: It’s fantastic to see the Valentine’s Fair retuning to Leeds and to be giving people a chance to enjoy such a fun, popular and spectacular event at the heart of the city centre. Events like this are a great way of bringing people together and showcasing what a vibrant, diverse and thriving city Leeds is.

Leeds Valentine’s Funfair will be open daily from 12pm until 9.30pm (4pm-9.30pm on Friday 10 February). Entry to the site is free, with individual admission fees for all rides and attractions. Discounts will also be available for Leeds Card and Breeze Pass holders.

http://www.leedsvalentinesfair.co.uk/