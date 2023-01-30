Appeal for information after Harrogate collision where a vehicle failed to stop

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a road traffic collision in which a vehicle involved failed to stop.

Saturday 28 January 2023

Between 9.45am – 10am

Skipton Road in Harrogate near the Empress roundabout

Involved a black coloured Lambretta scooter and an unknown red 4×4 style vehicle

The red vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued towards the Empress roundabout.

The rider of the scooter suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has information that could identify the red vehicle involved. We are also appealing for any dash camera footage that could help the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1282 BURGESS. You can also email 001282@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230016678