Harrogate Town AFC confirms two signings

Club-captain Josh Falkingham has signed a two-year contract extension.

This will see him continue to lead the side until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Darlington in 2017 and has gone on to make over 150 appearances across three separate divisions.

Falkingham’s first season with the club saw Harrogate promoted to the National League for the first time in their history, with Falkingham instrumental in the heart of midfield.

The skipper would then lead Harrogate to a Play-Off place in their first season in non-league’s top tier, before Captaining the club on their first ever Wembley appearance and earning promotion to the Football League with a 3-1 victory over Notts County.

Falkingham would take Town to Wembley again the following season, scoring the winning goal in our FA Trophy Final triumph over Concord Rangers.

Simon Weaver paid tribute to the experienced midfielder: Josh has played an instrumental part in the climb the club has been on in recent years. We are delighted that he has signed this extension. Players, teammates, staff and supporters can all see how much this club means to him and that passion and determination is a great attribute to have in any dressing room.

The midfield general is already looking ahead to the next two seasons.

Josh Falkingham said: I am absolutely delighted to have extended my stay for another two years. I really want to play my part in pushing the club forward in that time and together hopefully we can keep improving and pushing up the table. For me, it has always been about working hard and constantly trying to improve. I always push myself to give everything for this club and I will continue to do that.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes has joined National League side Altrincham on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Miles joined the club in the summer following a spell with League Two rivals Colchester. Since then, he has made 14 appearances in the yellow & black.

His only goal was scored in our Papa Johns Trophy victory over Morecambe earlier in the season.

Harrogate Town AFC would like to wished both Miles and Altrincham good luck for the rest of the season.