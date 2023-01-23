The Friends of Harrogate Hospital donate video laryngoscope to Harrogate Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit

Staff in the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Harrogate District Hospital have received a new video laryngoscope donated by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital to further improve treatment in the unit.

The group of volunteers raised over £11,000 to purchase the piece of equipment for SCBU, which will help provide better outcomes for babies who are in their care and require ventilation.

The lifesaving equipment will make it easier for staff to see inside the mouth and throat to intubate babies, allowing for an inspection of a patient’s airways before a breathing tube is inserted.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital raise money for Harrogate Hospital to enhance the patient experience. The group raises between £50,000 and £100,000 each year and has donated £2.7 million since they were formed in 1966.

From a new building to accommodate Harrogate’s first MRI Scanner to general medical equipment these funds provide equipment which cannot be funded through NHS budgets to enhance the patient experience.

John Fox, Chair of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital said: he Friends are highly delighted that after three years, we are back in action supporting Harrogate Hospital and its patients. We know the video Laryngoscope will be extremely useful to SCBU in a range of clinical circumstances involving premature birth babies. I would like to thank those who have helped to fund this vital equipment on behalf of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Vicky Lister Head Matron at SCBU said: We would like to give heartfelt thanks for the amazing video laryngoscope which was donated to SCBU by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital. This piece of equipment will help support doctors when intubating newborns and very young babies whose airways can be difficult to manage due to their small size. We are looking forward to making use of this equipment when the need arises.

If you are a business who could support the work of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, please email friendsofhdft@gmail.com