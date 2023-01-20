Ripon shop-front collision appeal

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in which a car was driven into the front of a shop in Ripon.

It happened around 10pm on Thursday 19 February 2023

Black Mercedes car appeared to drive deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

They remain in police custody.

If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation please contact David.Foyston@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230011363