Ripon shop-front collision appeal

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in which a car was driven into the front of a shop in Ripon.
- It happened around 10pm on Thursday 19 February 2023
- Black Mercedes car appeared to drive deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street.
- The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- They remain in police custody.
If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation please contact David.Foyston@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230011363