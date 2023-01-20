Harrogate police

Ripon shop-front collision appeal

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in which a car was driven into the front of a shop in Ripon.

  • It happened around 10pm on Thursday 19 February 2023
  • Black Mercedes car appeared to drive deliberately into the front of a shop on Queen Street.
  • The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • They remain in police custody.

If you saw the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation please contact David.Foyston@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting reference number 12230011363

