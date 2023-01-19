Harrogate Station Gateway – Consultation Outcome Report – 61% say designs do not balance the needs and safety of all road users

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority have issued a report following a 3rd consultation from August 2023 on the Harrogate Station Gateway Project.

The report states the Harrogate Station Gateway Project is a consequence of a previous consultation of Harrogate people rejecting a relief road, that would have passed near Bilton.

The scheme makes traffic changes from the Odeon roundabout, Station Parade and James Street. It is said that the aim is aims to make the town centre more accessible with cycle lanes and pedestrianisation.

The full report is attached, but overall the public voted against the scheme, when aesthetics and functionality are considered.

How do you feel about the designs for the public space, landscaping and lighting?

1, 038/ 51% said positive or very positive

955/ 49% said didn’t know, neutral or negative or very negative

How successful do you feel these designs are in balancing the needs and safety of all road users (people on foot, people who cycle, bus users, private vehicle users)?

803/ 39% said positive or very positive

1234/ 61% said didn’t know, unsuccessful or negative or very unsuccessful

Comment by Tim Cook, Editor of the Harrogate Informer: It seems that North Yorkshire County Council have gone to crazy town, first with the mess that is the Otley Road “cycle way” or really a bit of a wider pavement, and now this scheme that is designed to link to the Otley Road. Consultations are generally viewed by councils as a hoop to jump through, rather than anything they really wanted to do as a genuine listening exercise. They are often used with great positivity when it fits their direction of travel, but then, almost dismissed, when it suits, voicing that it isn’t a referendum, so can be ignored. We also need to question the validity or balance of the responses. This isn’t a referendum of course, so it will have mainly motivated the cycling fraternity of Harrogate, that’s of course a relationship nurtured by both County and Borough Council as they provide useful backing to schemes such as this. But the question really is, how does this really benefit Harrogate as a whole. It is termed the Gateway project, assuming that rail is the big gateway to the town centre. The report says that 10% of visitors use rail, that is probably generous. Without doubt, the Harrogate Town centre needs investment to stay relevant. It is difficult to see the bigger picture of how this scheme helps that. It is easy to cherry-pick statistics that pedestrianisation will benefit, but it needs much more looking at as a whole. This scheme makes it more diffciult to travel to Harrogate by car, the assumption is that people would then just not use their car, but switch to another mode of transport, but still come. Implementing this scheme will also cause a lot of damage to the town centre, perhaps reducing footfall. It will be interesting to see how that would be managed.