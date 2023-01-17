Entrepreneurs invited to show they mean business with StriveLive

The StriveLive start-up incubator is supporting 30 grassroots entrepreneurs to help them on the road to success, following two successful cohorts in 2022.

StriveLive is now looking to work with a further 30 entrepreneurs in York and the Harrogate borough who are going to or have just launched a business, through its specifically designed seven-week programme, starting March 16th.

Each entrepreneur on the programme will benefit from one-to-one advice sessions and a series of workshops covering over 20 topics, from finances to marketing before they compete to impress business experts in a project finale to win up to £2,500 in micro-grants.

Delivered primarily through weekly live training sessions with regular one-to-one advice and on-demand online learning, the award-winning incubator programme is designed to make it easy and exciting to start a business.

Andrea Clarke, founder of Hand-Sown Flowers (Newton-on-Ouse, Hambleton), who took part in the November 2022 cohort, said I encourage anyone who is nurturing their small business idea to sign up for Strive. The project will benefit everyone on their business journey. Engaging sessions delivered in a friendly and encouraging environment. Plus, you get to meet like-minded people, which is fabulous.

Daniela Genova, founder of Cafe Lago di Como in Harrogate, said: Strive is an amazing place to learn absolutely everything you need to know about business. But most importantly the team work very hard and they are always available for any questions or concerns. We really enjoyed it and we have learned a lot from the project.

Entrepreneurs who received awards during the October 2022 programme included Yvonne Lewis of Wise First Aid Training (Sowerby); Daniela Genova and Nertil Xhallo of Cafe Lago di Como (Harrogate); Russell Gordon of Insync Cycling Coach (Harrogate); Abigail Homer of The Therapy Room (Thirsk) and Andrea Clarke of Hand Sown Flowers (Newton-on-Ouse, Hambleton).

Andrew Raby, Manager of the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, said: The StriveLive start-up incubator provides a hugely valuable programme of support to our local entrepreneurs allowing them to scale their ideas and make a tangible impact upon our local economy. We are very much looking forward to supporting all the entrepreneurs as they progress through this year’s programme.

The Strive project is commissioned by the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and supported by City of York Council and Harrogate Borough Council.

Strive projects are run by the social enterprise, Enterprise CUBE CIC, who use their profits to support disadvantaged entrepreneurs across the UK.

To get more details and apply go to: https://www.ynygrowthhub.com/events/strive-live-startup-2023/