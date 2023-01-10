York-based property company Grantside has purchased a prime building in Harrogate town centre which includes retail units and a development opportunity to transform the upper floors into apartments.

The 10,000 sq ft Cambridge Street building is in the heart of Harrogate’s town centre and is very close to the railway station.

Current occupiers of the ground floor shop space include Card Factory, jewellers Fogal and Barnes, and Phone Patch, with one unit currently vacant.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the upper floors into five new apartments.

Steve Davis CEO of Grantside said: This is a great opportunity and a brilliant location – in the heart of Harrogate town centre. Our vision for the building is to bring it back into full use through the conversion of the upper floors into apartments, which will be used as holiday accommodation and help the town’s economy.

Grantside was established in 1993 and has already delivered over £850 million worth of real estate across the UK. It was relaunched in 2021 with a focus on its approach of honesty, integrity and wellbeing.

The company currently has a range of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in York, Sheffield and Harrogate and is also looking at various other opportunities.

On behalf of Grantside, Knights plc acted as legal advisers and BHT was the property agent on the purchase.