Ripon Rugby Club burglary appeal

Police have issued CCTV of a man they need to speak to following a burglary at Ripon Rugby Club.

It happened at 10.47pm on Sunday 18 December 2022 when the clubhouse was broken into and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or know where he can be found.

Anyone with any information is asked to email paul.griffiths@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Griffiths.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220223467 when passing on information.