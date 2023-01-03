Touch Charity Day a Great Success at Harrogate RUFC

Over 50 players of all ages, male and female, turned up to play TOUCH at Rudding Lane on 29 December 2022. All players made a contribution to MIND to play, typically £5 each.

HRUFC’s Touch Manager Tony Lewis and Nathan Cole organised the players into 8 teams, so there were two leagues of 4 teams each playing on the main pitch. Tony and Nathan refereed the games, and Mike Cowling announced start and end times on the tannoy.

Play went from 12.15pm up to 2.15pm, with refreshments served in the clubhouse by Jo Finnegan and her team.

Picutred are the players for the day and the MIND Team.

MIND Harrogate was represented by Dave Rowson and Dariel Pitt. Dave and Dariel gave a short talk on the work done by MIND in the Harrogate district, with their work extending to Ripon and Boroughbridge.

The Tewit Youth band provided some excellent brass band music, playing some well known seasonal tunes.

Towards the end of the event, the Annual Hamper HRUFC Draw was made by HRUFC President Jo Finnegan. Big thanks go to Harrogate Ladies for putting the hampers together, and to all those who purchased tickets.

The Hamper Drawer raised £1200 for the HRUFC Charity foundation, set up to improve facilities at The Apollo Capital Stadium on Rudding Lane.

All photos taken on the day are in the gallery on the Harrogate Rugby website.

Following the success of this event, more will be planned, with the next one most likely in the summer of 2023.