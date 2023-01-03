Following the success of two previous releases of refurbished former MOD homes in Ripon, Annington is preparing to launch the final two three-bedroom properties located in a much sought-after residential area of the city on 13th January.

Before Annington’s involvement, the homes were formerly married quarters accommodation connected to the nearby British Army barracks. From first time buyers looking to get onto the ladder to second steppers looking for more space, and downsizers whose families have left home, all buyers have found a place to call home at this vibrant new community development.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, commented: The Ripon development has been a huge success story for Annington, with residents enjoying the quality of the homes and the excellent amenities provided nearby. The buyers of these last two homes will complete a revitalised new community.

Situated in the historic Borough of Harrogate, Ripon is the third-smallest city in the country and is home to a historic 7th Century cathedral. Residents and visitors alike enjoy visiting the weekly market, which is opened by the town Bellman, who rings a commemorative bell to announce the start of trading.

The three-bedroom semi-detached homes at Ripon are priced at £220,000