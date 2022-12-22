Festive foodbank rounds off a month of fundraising

A festive foodbank organised by Sixth Form students has rounded off a month of fundraising at Rossett School to support various causes.

Every Christmas the school appeals for donations of a variety of foods, from everyday essentials to festive treats, which are then delivered in time for Christmas to the Harrogate District Foodbank. The collection is co-ordinated by the Sixth Form committee led by Rossett’s designated Charity Prefects.

Head of Sixth Form Roger Keyworth said: “We are aiming to make this the best year yet for donations to our foodbank, and have once again been overwhelmed by the generosity of our school community.”

The foodbank appeal follows other fundraising activities at Rossett School over the past few weeks. A non-uniform day for BBC Children in Need raised a fantastic £769, while a Christmas jumper day brought in £284 for Save the Children.

And a ‘Yorkshire to Ukraine’ appeal by the school’s First Aid Club has been overwhelmed with donations of clothes, bedding, sleeping bags, food and other essential supplies. The collection is now ready for shipment to refugee camps across Ukraine.

Deputy headteacher Peter Saunders said: “Our students and wider school community have always been incredibly generous in donating to our wide-ranging charity appeals, and this past month has been no different. Huge thanks to our students and teachers for organising these events and to everyone who has taken part and supported us at such a busy time of year. We look forward to lots more fundraising activities in 2023.”