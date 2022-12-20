Christmas fundraiser for Harrogate Neighbours

Events and other donations raise over £500 for charity

The team at non-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours have delivered a trio of festive fundraisers in a bid to spread joy and raise money this Christmas.

To make gift buying that little bit easier for residents and the wider community, a Christmas ‘pop-up’ shop took place at The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care scheme.

Elizabeth, a resident at Harrogate Neighbours who makes and sells her own jewellery was joined by local, independent businesses who set up shop at the home selling a range of gifts, including tree decorations, chocolates, smellies and more. The initiative raised a close to of £200 for the charity.

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa. To engage with the residents, their families and the wider community, an afternoon with the main man himself was organised at The Cuttings. This gave many local children a chance to meet with and write the most important letter of the year to Father Christmas himself.

Finally, Harrogate Neighbours launched its ‘Give a Little Kindness’ Christmas Card Appeal, which encourages people to consider donating to the organisation to support the local community instead of sending Christmas cards. The initiative has already raised over £150 for Harrogate Neighbours.

Raffles, a Christmas quiz and donation buckets took the Christmas fundraising total to over £500.