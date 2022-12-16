Approval to go ahead on new Wetherby road crossing in Harrogate

Installation of the signalised toucan crossing is proposed on Wetherby Road at Slingsby Walk, where two cycle and walking routes meet.

Approval to go ahead, subject to a design process and safety checks, was given this week by a meeting with North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation.

The decision was not subject to any local engagement.

Slingsby Walk is s near the hospital and an off-road link with routes to the town centre.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: A crossing at Slingsby Walk would be a positive step forward for active travel in Harrogate, providing a safe, formal crossing point for both pedestrians and cyclists who might currently be hesitant about using the link. We recognise the concerns around existing traffic congestion on this section of Wetherby Road and at the meeting we discussed how we will use sensor technology to detect automatically when the crossing is clear to ensure no unnecessary delays to motorists. We are committed to doing more to create opportunities for people to walk or cycle for work, education and shopping as part of a balanced approach to travel. This means doing what we can to support all road users – motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and public transport services.

Subject to the outcome of the design process and safety checks, Cllr Duncan added that the aim would be to install the crossing in the 2023/24 financial year.