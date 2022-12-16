Encore! students record original Christmas song at Harrogate Grammar School

Students at Harrogate Grammar School have created and recorded an exciting original Christmas song through their extra-curricular vocal lessons.

Cherie Gears, professional vocalist and one of our Encore! teachers, was the mastermind and driving force behind this fantastic festive project.

Students from Year 8 to Year 13 collaborated on the project, each writing their own line of lyrics to sing as a solo. Using professional mixing equipment and software, Cherie recorded each student individually and then produced a stunning recording of the song. Harrogate Grammar School hope you enjoy hearing the solo lines and the wonderful vocal harmonies in the song.