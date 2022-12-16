50 arrests for drink and drug driving offences in 15 days, with 10 in Harrogate

Fifty arrests for drink and drug driving offences in fifteen days

Fifty arrests for drink and drug driving offences in fifteen days

Police in North Yorkshire have now arrested 50 people in the first half of this year’s annual drink and drug drive campaign.

The campaign was launched on Thursday 1 December 2022. In the first eight days officers arrested eighteen people. The second week of the campaign has seen the figure increase sharply to thirty-two arrests.

This now brings the total number of arrests to 50. Out of the 50 arrests, 38 were men and 12 were women.

The break down below shows where the arrests were made in the last 7 days:

Harrogate Ten arrests York Seven arrests Scarborough Six arrests Hambleton Four arrests Ryedale Three arrests Craven One arrest Richmondshire One arrest

In the last eight days, two of the highest readings were in Northallerton and Malton. On Tuesday 13 December 2022 police received a call from a member of the public who was reporting a driver who had been drinking in Northallerton. On arrival officers carried out a breath test on the driver who provided a reading which was around four times over the legal alcohol limit. A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit. At the police station, the woman failed to provide an evidential reading. She was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

At 5pm yesterday (Thursday 15 December 2022) officers stopped a vehicle in Norton near Malton. The vehicle was uninsured and was also not displaying tax. A breath test was conducted on the driver who provided a roadside reading of 124. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance. At the police station he provided a reading of 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance. He was also reported the offence of displaying no tax.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police commented on the latest set of results: It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire. I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs. The message is clear; we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on North Yorkshire’s roads.

The force launched this year’s campaign on Thursday 01 December 2022. Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle participated in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the reality of drink or drug driving.