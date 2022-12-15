Eighteen arrests in 8 days for drink and drug driving offences

Police in North Yorkshire have arrested eighteen people in the first eight days of this year’s annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The message from the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety partnership this year is “save a life and call it in.” Members of the public are being urged to call out anyone who is behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs, by dialling 999.

The force launched its annual Christmas drink drug drive campaign on Thursday 01 December 2022.

The break-down below shows where the arrests were made:

Harrogate District Five arrests York Five arrests Richmond Three arrests Hambleton Three arrests Scarborough Borough One arrest Ryedale One arrest

In the first eight days of the campaign the highest reading was over four times the legal limit. Shortly after 2pm on Saturday 3 December 2022, a member of the public contacted the police to report a stationary vehicle on a blind bend at Kiplin near Catterick.

On arrival officers carried out a breath test on the driver who provided a reading which was around four times over the legal alcohol limit. The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Richmondshire was arrested and taken into custody where she was breathalysed again and recorded a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The woman was charged with driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit. She is due to appear in court on Monday 19 December 2022.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police commented on the results so far: These figures send out a clear message that we’re out across North Yorkshire trying to intercept people who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs. As we head into what is anticipated to be a busy weekend with the world cup and many Christmas parties taking place, I would urge people to plan their night and think about how they are getting home. If you’re out and become aware of someone who is about to drive and is under the influence of drink or drugs then call it in on 999. One call could be all it takes to save a life.

Police are actively patrolling in marked and unmarked vehicles across the county as well as conducting static checks on the side of the road. Officers are keen to remind people it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

Prevention is also a key part of the campaign. Road safety officers are working with colleagues at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to deliver ‘Survive the drive’ events. These hard-hitting talks aim to educate people about the risks and dangers that that are associated with drink and drug driving.

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to target drink and drug drivers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To prevent people being seriously hurt, or worse, please share information about drink drivers with North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101 and selecting option 1. If it’s happening now, then Save a Life and Call it in by dialling 999.