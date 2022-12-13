Nelson Inn opens under new owners

Brunning and Price have now re-opened the doors on the Nelson Inn, Skipton Road after a number of months of restoration and refurbishment.

The pub is now part of a group of 80 pub restaurants that started in the Northwest of England

Sam is the manager, having moved to the area from the Isle of Wight:

Everyone’s been so lovely, our locals in particular have been so welcoming and it’s been such a joy to have such fantastic neighbours – we can’t wait to meet even more of our locals and look forward to getting to know everyone over the coming months and years.

Our new customers seem to love the light and bright garden room with the idyllic views over the hills and farmland, likewise the bar area with our log burner and cosy chairs, the perfect spot for a pint or glass of wine by the fire in the cold winter months, so they have gone down well. The private dining room is proving incredibly popular with families wanting to get together, such a transformation from the old sweet shop it once was.

We’re seeing some great get-togethers at the moment, one of the joys of opening at this time of year. Not too many work lunches just yet but we have had a few business lunches booking in for later on in December.

We think simple things done well are often the best and we want to create a friendly atmosphere in attractive surroundings where locals, regulars and new customers can meet, eat, drink and relax. That for us, is what being a good pub in the heart of its community is all about.