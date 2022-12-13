High-value jewellery and watches burglary in Harrogate

The incident happened on Park Avenue South at 7.23pm on Friday (9 December 2022).

Police are appealing for information, CCTV and dash-cam footage showing a man wearing a two-tone jacket or gilet – light coloured across the shoulder and dark-coloured below and light-coloured trousers.

He was carrying a white sack or pillowcase, believed to contain the stolen items, in Park Avenue South, Leeds Road and Harrogate town.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ashley.atkins2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ashley Atkins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218037 when providing details.