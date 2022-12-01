Mind Harrogate December 2022 Programme of activities

Mind Harrogate have published their activitiy Programme for December, which also shows closure dates over the holiday period.

Again, this month they have some changes to our usual activity sessions so please check dates and times carefully.

To avoid disappointment, they advise booking up to 2 days before the activity you wish to attend.

Due to staff training there will not be a Walking Group on 14 December 2022 and no Men’s Group on 9 December 2022 due to the Christmas Open Day.

If you are hoping to attend our Christmas Open Day, please remember to book and also let us know of any dietary requirements by 12pm on 5th December.

If you would like more information or wish to access any of the services detailed, please get in touch with us via phone or email.

http://www.mindinharrogate.org.uk/