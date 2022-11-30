Oatlands Community Christmas Trail

On the 18 December, Oatlands Community Group are holding their annual Seat at my Table where socially isolated residents of the local community (around 40 people) come together to have a home-made Christmas dinner served by volunteers, this runs 11-2pm.

This year our cheese and crackers have kindly been donated by Verity Frearson’s as part of their 100 days of giving.

After the dinner, we will hosting our community christmas trail which is free to everyone from 4 to 6 pm, 18 December 2022.

The trail starts at Oatlands Community Centre where trail maps can be collected along with a hot chocolate for the route. The route is around the Oatlands area which includes 9 local residents window which tells the story of a Christmas Robin asking his friend for help to find the Christmas ham. The trail ends at the Community Centre where each child that has pre-booked their ticket will receive a free gift from Santa and a handmade porcelain tree decoration. There will also be a fully licensed bar, hot dogs, popcorn and Christmas stalls and crafts which will help to raise much needed funds for Oatlands Community Centre.

Tickets can be booked for free via myLifePool who are hosting the online ticket sales for us: https://www.oatlandscommunity.co.uk/event/christmas-trail/ .

Oatlands Community Group

Established in 2016, Oatlands Community Group is a voluntary, not-for-profit, small charity organisation located in the heart of the Oatlands area of Harrogate.

The main aim is the creation of community spirit and a sense of shared belonging enriching our community for future generations. We are not about making money, more about building community spirit and having fun at the same time.

Oatlands Community Centre

Built in 1883, Oatlands Methodist Church was situated on the corner of Mount Street and Gladstone Street. The church served the ever-growing resident population of the Oatlands community.

Oatlands Community Centre is fully accessible and insured and, as well as being set right in the heart of Oatlands, Harrogate, it is also located very close to local transport links. The Community Centre is open to both individuals, clubs and organisations as a venue for hire. The venue offers a main hall, kitchen facilities, tables and chairs.

The Community Centre is run by volunteers from the community, therefore if you have any suggestions for activities/classes they could run, or if you would like to get more involved, they would love to hear from you. In addition, any offer of skills/time/expertise to help us is always warmly welcomed.