Henshaws 12 Days of Giving Campaign

29 November 2022 marks the annual celebration #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities.

To celebrate, Henshaws are launching their #12DaysOfGivingCampaign to raise money for the inspiring Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

This Christmas, Henshaws are asking for the help of local businesses, organisations and individuals to support Art Makers creativity throughout the whole of 2023 by making a donation this December as part of the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

At Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Art Makers make more than just art. Bringing together people in an atmosphere that never fails to inspire, through a range of creative workshops people living with a range of disabilities discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential.

On weekdays the workshops are filled with Art Makers creating beautiful and unique pieces of art. Everyone is made to feel welcomed, empowered and happy to be themselves.

There is an eclectic range of different workshops to choose from at the Centre, including Woodwork, Pottery, Horticulture, Performing Arts, Music, Mosaics, Paper, Printing, Jewellery and Multi-Sensory.

Gemma Young, Henshaws Fundraising Development Manager, said: Here at the Arts & Crafts Centre our Art Makers can use their talents not only to change their own lives but to gain some control over how society reacts to and perceives their disability. The reality is that we need £12,000 a year to cover the costs of all the workshop materials to make our Art Makers creations come to life. Mosaic tiles, paintbrushes, easels and clay, tissue paper, crayons, pom poms and paint. The list goes on!

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre is open to the public Monday to Friday, with a fully licensed café and shop, accessible facilities and woodland walk and is also available to hire for events and functions. Alongside this, there is a wide variety of events which take place throughout the year, breaking down barriers and engaging the community.

To donate to Henshaws 12 Days of Giving Campaign visit henshaws.enthuse.com/cf/henshaws-12-days-of-giving or get in touch with gemma.young@henshaws.org.uk to find out more.