Half Season Tickets at Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC have released Half Season Tickets.

Half Season Tickets are now on sale, allowing supporters to attend our final 11 SkyBet League Two fixtures of the 2022/23 season at a reduced price.

A Half Season Ticket allows adults to attend from £15.18 per game, concessions from £12.45 per game, U18s from £7.81 per game and U12s from just £5.63 per game.

Prices are as follow:

Adult Seating: £189

Adult Standing: £167

Concession Seating: £154

Concession Standing: £137

Under 18: Seating: £100

Under 18: Standing: £86

Under 12: Seating: £76

Under 12: Standing: £62

Half Season Tickets are available online until 30th December and in our Official Club Store on Commercial Street until 6th January 2022.

Our Half Season Ticket offering starts with our crucial encounter with Colchester on Saturday 7th January, plus important EFL meetings with Gillingham and Rochdale on the final day of the season.

Half Season Ticket Holders will also guarantee their place at our first meetings with Crewe, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers at The EnviroVent Stadium.

Here’s the full list of fixtures included in our half season ticket…

Colchester United, Saturday 7th January

Stevenage, Saturday 14th January

Sutton United, Saturday 28th January

Stockport County, Saturday 11th February

Crewe Alexandra, Saturday 18th February

Gillingham, Saturday 4th March

Barrow, Saturday 18th March

AFC Wimbledon, Friday 7th April

Doncaster Rovers, Saturday 15th April

Walsall, Tuesday 18th April

Rochdale, Saturday 6th May

Supporters will have the option to pay in multiple instalments using Klarna (£80 minimum).

Half Season Ticket Holders will also receive priority access to any high profile league and cup games, such as our upcoming clash with Doncaster Rovers, plus other perks available to Season Ticket Holders.