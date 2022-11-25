Half Season Tickets at Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC have released Half Season Tickets.
Half Season Tickets are now on sale, allowing supporters to attend our final 11 SkyBet League Two fixtures of the 2022/23 season at a reduced price.
A Half Season Ticket allows adults to attend from £15.18 per game, concessions from £12.45 per game, U18s from £7.81 per game and U12s from just £5.63 per game.
Prices are as follow:
Adult Seating: £189
Adult Standing: £167
Concession Seating: £154
Concession Standing: £137
Under 18: Seating: £100
Under 18: Standing: £86
Under 12: Seating: £76
Under 12: Standing: £62
Half Season Tickets are available online until 30th December and in our Official Club Store on Commercial Street until 6th January 2022.
Our Half Season Ticket offering starts with our crucial encounter with Colchester on Saturday 7th January, plus important EFL meetings with Gillingham and Rochdale on the final day of the season.
Half Season Ticket Holders will also guarantee their place at our first meetings with Crewe, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers at The EnviroVent Stadium.
Here’s the full list of fixtures included in our half season ticket…
Colchester United, Saturday 7th January
Stevenage, Saturday 14th January
Sutton United, Saturday 28th January
Stockport County, Saturday 11th February
Crewe Alexandra, Saturday 18th February
Gillingham, Saturday 4th March
Barrow, Saturday 18th March
AFC Wimbledon, Friday 7th April
Doncaster Rovers, Saturday 15th April
Walsall, Tuesday 18th April
Rochdale, Saturday 6th May
Supporters will have the option to pay in multiple instalments using Klarna (£80 minimum).
Half Season Ticket Holders will also receive priority access to any high profile league and cup games, such as our upcoming clash with Doncaster Rovers, plus other perks available to Season Ticket Holders.