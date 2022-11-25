Appeal after serious collision on A59

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision on the A59 early this morning (24 November 2022)

At 5.49am today police attended reports of a two vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike on the A59 at Moor Monkton.

The motorbike was travelling westbound along the road and a white VW was travelling in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or any other information which could help our investigation, please email: Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for TC Smith.

Please quote reference 12220208147.