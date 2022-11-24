Royal Northern College of Music performers inspire Harrogate pupils

A unique opportunity for talented musicians was held at Harrogate Ladies’ College.

The prestigious Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) performed at the school to highlight the range of career opportunities for musicians wishing to study music after A levels.

Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, Mrs Sylvia Brett, said the event had been an amazing opportunity for gifted young musicians from schools in the area.

We have a very long tradition of musical expertise in our school and a love and appreciation of music is very much at the heart of school life.

The purpose of this visit was to inspire young musicians from Harrogate Ladies’ College and local schools to follow their passion and pursue music after A levels.

We wanted to share a simple message with children to aim high, believe in themselves, push their goals, and enjoy the invaluable lessons that a love of music can bring.

We know that studying music at a very high level teaches young people resilience, self-confidence, the motivation to practise – these are great skills in life. We wanted to bring musicians together and show them what they can achieve by collaborating with the RNCM, and showcasing the sort of music courses and subsequent careers available if you chose music after A levels.

The session included a recital by performers from the RNCM as well as a Question and Answer session for pupils, and the opportunity to speak in person with the performers.

There are many choices available for really talented musicians – opportunities in pop, jazz, musical theatre as well as classical and it opens up a world of careers such as performing, teaching, technical stage work and events management.

This was an opportunity to collaborate with the RNCM and local chools to encourage young musicians to believe in themselves and build on their music foundations.