A new beginning for Yorkshire wellbeing entrepreneurs

Two Yorkshire-based entrepreneurs with over 40 years’ combined experience in health and wellbeing have joined forces to host a series of wellness retreats in Yorkshire.

Co-founders of New Beginnings Retreats, Debbie Jacobs, a specialist in touch therapy and reflexology and Katie Taylor, reiki master and holistic therapist spotted a gap in the market for specialist wellness retreats in the North that provide a safe space for men and women to connect and heal through various therapies.

Debbie Jacobs, Co-founder of New Beginnings Retreats said: Having worked closely with clients to help them overcome life challenges through various therapies, I realised that there was an opportunity and a demand for like-minded people to be connected in a safe space.

Through personal experience, the duo has designed four luxury retreats to run throughout 2023 at Rudding Park Hotel, including one for divorce, bereavement, menopause, and wellbeing. The two-day retreats, with limited spaces will welcome specially selected experts, including a divorce coach and a pharmacist with specialist knowledge surrounding menopause.

Debbie said: The pressures of modern day life, from stresses at work and more personal issues have never been felt so much. Katie and I have created meaningful and unique retreats where people can come together to unwind, relax and re-charge.

Co-founder, Katie Taylor said: We’ve taken time to handpick appropriate and experienced experts to deliver workshops to our guests. From personal experiences, we understand how important it is to have the right support available when faced with challenging situations. We’re really looking forward to sharing this knowledge experience at each retreat.

About New Beginnings Retreats