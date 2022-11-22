Local start-ups set for bright future

Fourteen local businesses seem set for a great future.
All fourteen have recently completed StriveLive, a two-month start-up incubator, with five businesses picking up awards and £2,500 in grant funding.
The project was open to residents of Harrogate Borough Council and City of York Council areas, or those setting up business there.
Russel Gordon, founder of InSync Cycling Coach:
I’m really thrilled to win the Strive Best Brand Award. The recognition and confidence the award brings along with everything I’ve learnt on the Strive project, makes me far better equipped to really grow the business.
Daniela Genova founder of Café Lago di Como:
Strive is an amazing place to learn absolutely everything you need to know about business. But most importantly Paul, Richard and Laura work very hard and they are always available for any questions or concerns we had. We really enjoyed it and we have learned a lot from the project.
I encourage anyone who is nurturing their small business idea to sign up for Strive. The project will benefit everyone on their business journey. Engaging sessions delivered in a friendly and encouraging environment.
Plus, you get to meet likeminded people, which is fabulous.