Local start-ups set for bright future

Fourteen local businesses seem set for a great future.

All fourteen have recently completed StriveLive, a two-month start-up incubator, with five businesses picking up awards and £2,500 in grant funding.

The project was open to residents of Harrogate Borough Council and City of York Council areas, or those setting up business there.

Russel Gordon, founder of InSync Cycling Coach: I’m really thrilled to win the Strive Best Brand Award. The recognition and confidence the award brings along with everything I’ve learnt on the Strive project, makes me far better equipped to really grow the business.