Reservoir levels ‘moving in the right direction’ says Yorkshire Water

Environment Agency data shows that Yorkshire had the same amount of rainfall in September and October than it did over the whole summer (Between the months of April – August), as reservoir levels rise.

The region is still officially classed as within drought; however, the increased rainfall has helped river and Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels to increase significantly. In the last six weeks reservoir levels have gone up by 19%, although they are still below the level expected for this time of year.

The water company has been working closely with the Environment Agency to obtain additional drought measures, which the company says when paired with the additional rainfall, has helped raise the levels of some reservoirs.