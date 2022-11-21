Appeal for information after Harrogate commercial property burglary

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a burglary at a commercial property in Harrogate.

Around 3.56am this morning (21 November 2022) a man and woman were seen to break a window at Contemporary Hairdressers on Station Parade in Harrogate.

The two people then entered the property and filled two bags with items before leaving the area in a taxi.

A man and woman both in their 30’s and from Harrogate have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

If you witnessed this incident or have any further information which could help the investigation, please email: pamela.luettke@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 12220206294