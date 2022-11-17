RHS Garden Harlow Carr announces NEW Garden Inspiration Weekends for 2023

RHS Garden Harlow Carr are delighted to announce new additions to the 2023 events calendar. While there will not be a Flower Show next year as the garden undergoes some exciting changes, there will be even more opportunities to grow with a brand new series of Garden Inspiration Weekends in both summer and autumn.

Taking place over four weekends in June and October, each event will be themed to focus on a different aspect of gardening and will bring together all the best elements of the show across eight days of activities to enjoy.

Featuring many of the plant nurseries, traders and local suppliers that have made the Flower Show a summer highlight since 2016, visitors can shop a range of plants and gardening accessories, enjoy informative talks and demonstrations and join garden tours and family workshops, all accompanied by a fantastic selection of delicious food and drink and live music.

The dates and themes for these weekends are as follows:

Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 June: Grow Your Own

Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 June: Creative Containers

Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 June: Creating your own cut flower garden

Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 October: Autumn Inspiration

Liz Thwaite, Head of Site at RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: We are thrilled to be able to bring these new events to the garden and hope by holding multiple events over several weekends, we will be able to welcome more visitors to come and be inspired by RHS Harlow Carr.