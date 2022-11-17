NHS in North Yorkshire encouraging patients to ‘self-care for life’

Health services in North Yorkshire and York are encouraging patients to take steps to look after their own health.

This week (14-20 November) is Self-Care Week and across North Yorkshire and York GP practice and pharmacy leaders are calling on patients to support the Self Care Forum campaign and ‘exercise self-care for life’.

Speaking on behalf of the NHS Humber and Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, North Yorkshire GP, Dr Bruce Willoughby, said: “Self-care is about taking steps to stay fit and healthy, but it’s also about knowing how you can look after yourself if you have a minor health condition like a cold, upset tummy or headache.

“It’s about knowing when a pharmacy can help with advice and over-the-counter remedies and when to seek advice from a doctor or other health professional at your local GP practice.

“There’s lots of ways we can manage our own health without it being necessary to get medical attention, though we would always urge people to come forward if there’s an issue that just won’t go away, or a patient has symptoms they’re worried about.”

Ian Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire, added: “Community pharmacies are health experts and we can help you treat a range of common ailments at home, without it being necessary for you to have an appointment at your local GP surgery.”

The NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire says there are some simple self-care steps everyone can follow: