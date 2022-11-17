Little Bird Christmas markets this weekend

Little Bird Made Christmas markets are now in full swing, and they will be setting up three markets this Sunday across the Yorkshire area. They will be visiting Wetherby, Thirsk and Richmond so there is plenty opportunity to visit a market near you.

The outdoor artisan markets are a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping and purchase local produce from some of Yorkshires finest small businesses. Rather than searching online for that unique gift a wide selection of makers all come together at the markets to showcase their handmade crafts, gifts, and local produce, so shopping for that unique gift that you will not find anywhere else is easy, with lots of options to choose from. So, if it’s a new candle to fragrance your home, children’s toys, clothing, a local piece of art or photography, some skin or body care products or some Christmas decorations or home products to decorate your home then the market will have it all. Alongside lots of food and drink options from sweet treats for afternoon tea, jams, preserves, cheese to enjoy over the holidays or if you’re looking to grab a coffee or something hot to eat while browsing the stalls the street food vendors will be on hand for your needs

On Sunday the markets will take place in the following:

10am – 3pm, Market Place, Richmond DL10 4QS

10am – 3pm, Market Place, Thirsk YO7 1EY

10am – 3pm, Market Place Wetherby LS22 6NE

Over the next few weeks, the Christmas markets will be coming to the following locations, so put the dates in your diary and come along for a great day out, stock up on local produce for the holidays and purchase those special gifts:

Saturday 26th November – Leyburn & Harrogate Horticultural Nursery

Sunday 27th November – Ripon & Harrogate Horticultural Nursery

Saturday 3rd December –Harrogate Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Sunday 4th December – Driffield & Harrogate Valley Gardens

Saturday 10th December – Easingwold & Harrogate Valley Gardens

Sunday 11th December – Northallerton, Wetherby & Harrogate Valley Gardens

Sunday 18th December – Thirsk & Ripon

All our markets are a great day out for all the family, even your pets. They are outdoors, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public. For further information on any of the events or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2022 market dates and locations, visit www.littlebirdmade.com or email info@littlebirdmade.co.uk Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook or Instagram