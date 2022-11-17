Have your say in November Public Accountability Meetings – North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host her monthly Public Accountability Meetings on Thursday 24 November and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.

As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on customer contact from the police, and equality, diversity and inclusion from the fire service.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk .

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important. They allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire. Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

The focus of this month’s meetings:

12:30pm – 2:00pm – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) – An update on progress to increase diversity, promote inclusion and create a fair an equal place to work.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kUxPDdDLt2w

Agenda and papers: https://bit.ly/PAMNov2022

2:30-4:00pm – North Yorkshire Police

Customer Contact / Force Control Room – To understand how the North Yorkshire Police plan to provide an appropriate and timely response to the public demand/call.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/AYRk4tMPK0A

Agenda and papers: https://bit.ly/PAMNov2022

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet, follow us at @northyorkspfcc.

Future meetings

December

There is no meeting in December

26 January 2023

Topics to be confirmed

23 February 2023

Topics to be confirmed

23 March 2023

Topics to be confirmed