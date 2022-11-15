Bower Road, Harrogate assault

A 32-year-old Harrogate man has been arrested following a report of an assault on Bower Street.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 6.20pm on Saturday 12 November after the victim, a man in his fifties, was found with serious head injuries in the street.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12220201215

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.