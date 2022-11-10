Harrogate Grammar School supports charity to bring young people in from the cold

Starting the half term on a proactive note, students in Years 8 to 11 have been introduced to Harrogate Grammar School’s principal charity for 2022/23. SASH (Safe and Sound Homes), is a charity working across York, North and East Yorkshire to prevent homelessness in young people aged 16-25 years.

Looking beyond the school community and giving service to local, national, and international communities, is regarded as an important part of the education offered at Harrogate Grammar School. The Charities Committee, made up of staff and students, identify and organise events throughout the academic year, raising awareness and vital funds for nominated charities. Historically, the school has raised money for the Teenage Cancer Trust; Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC); BASIK – Build a School in Kenya; Martin House Children’s Hospice and Just ‘B’ which the school still has close links to.

Each year the school supports a chosen principal charity alongside its longstanding charities; Papyrus, Macmillan Cancer Research, Breast Cancer Awareness, the Readathon, and Give a Child a Hope (GACAH) which supports The Revival Centre in Matugga, Uganda; a vocational centre, teaching students trade skills and enabling life-long opportunities.

The Charities Committee has outlined plans for the coming year’s charity fundraising events, and encourages student involvement within the committee. A representative from SASH, Liz Roberts, spoke to students in assemblies explaining the work of SASH and how the funds raised will be used to support young people, not only by offering emergency and longer-term accommodation but by teaching life skills and offering opportunities to break the cycle of homelessness.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: Throughout the academic year 2022/2023 we are ambitiously aiming to raise £20,000 to support all the charities identified, with a particular focus on this year’s chosen charity, SASH and we welcome support not only from our school community but from the wider community too.

To find out more about SASH and the inspiring work they are doing to help young people or to get involved yourself, please visit https://www.sash-uk.org.uk/