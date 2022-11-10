Churches across the Harrogate, Starbeck and Knaresborough area are creating Warm Welcome venues which offer free, warm, welcoming, safe places for people to go this autumn. As food and fuel costs continue to rise and we fear people will choose between heating or eating, churches across our area are keen to respond to those struggling this winter.

Wynn James, Senior Pastor of Life Destiny Church and Trustee of Harrogate District Foodbank comments: Our doors are open. We want our community to know that we are here to help. By working together across our area we hope to offer spaces in every corner of our community.” This is a time to think creatively and to work together providing a coordinated response. Through the Harrogate District Foodbank based at Mowbray Church and Life Destiny Church, people can receive food but also access a Citizens Advice Officer who is on hand to help with other areas of support. I urge people to use the warm spaces and not to feel alone at this tough time.

Frances Elliot from Harrogate & District Community Action added: Our local faith communities form a vital part of the support network that’s available to all. Please do check out where to turn in your area, through churches or through other community organisations and encourage anyone you come across who feels reluctant about speaking up to do so, this particularly hard winter.

There is a warm space to suit everyone, Monday to Friday, in lots of locations. Just head over to the Netmakers website netmakers.org.uk/warmwelcome and download the timetable or view the interactive map and share it with others.

Netmakers is a movement of local churches, working together to make a difference in their community – they hope people from all walks of life will enjoy finding somewhere nearby where they can spend time meeting others, have a coffee, or just get on with work, without any rush. More venues will be added in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for what’s happening in your part of town.