Organsiers would like your feedback on the Stray bonfire and fireworks

The Harrogate RoundTable have said that they are very happy with how it went and how much they have raised.

They have said that they would really like to get feedback on the event please go to this link: https://forms.gle/fM5ZDGNYFcUPTH3Q9

Andrew Rickard said: We’d also really like to raise a bit more for Harrogate Homeless Project which is why we’re match funding any further donations, up to £1,000 Currently the total is at about £4,000.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022