Julian Smith MP visits Scar House Reservoir

On Friday 4 November Julian visited Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale, which supplies water to Bradford.

Julian was interested to learn about the history of the reservoir, which was first built in 1921.

Yorkshire Water Officials were also there to discuss the work being undertaken to improve the water quality from Scar House.

Julian said: It was good to visit Scar House Reservoir and meet Yorkshire Water Officials to hear about their plans to improve water quality here.