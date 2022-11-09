Julian Smith MP visits Scar House Reservoir

On Friday 4 November Julian visited Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale, which supplies water to Bradford.
Julian was interested to learn about the history of the reservoir, which was first built in 1921.
Yorkshire Water Officials were also there to discuss the work being undertaken to improve the water quality from Scar House.
Julian said:
It was good to visit Scar House Reservoir and meet Yorkshire Water Officials to hear about their plans to improve water quality here.
Neil Whitehead, asset planning sponsor for Yorkshire Water, said:
It was great to showcase Scar House reservoir and its facilities to Julian Smith MP last week. The reservoir recently celebrated its centenary – but despite its age, we’re continuing to adopt innovative solutions around the site such as new water quality monitors that have improved water going to our treatment works, meaning we need less carbon to treat it.
We’ve worked closely with local residents, farmers and landowners during the recent works and were thrilled to fund a new BT mobile phone mast which will not only enable our monitors to transmit data in real time, but also improve safety and working conditions for our staff and mobile phone signal to the local community.