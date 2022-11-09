Hundreds of trees set to be planted as part of National Tree Planting Week

Later this month, Harrogate Borough Council is set to plant hundreds of trees as part of National Tree Planting Week.

National Tree Week is the UK’s largest annual tree celebration. Each year, the country’s conservation sector, volunteer groups and tree-lovers come together to plant thousands of trees to mark the start of the annual tree planting season.

This year, National Tree Week will take place from 26 November to 5 December and the borough council is set to plant more than 800 across the Harrogate district.

The council will be planting native trees – including oak, lime and sycamore, for example – at Hay a Park in Knaresborough, Paddies Park and Gallows Hill in Ripon, and on the Stray in Harrogate.

The planting of these trees will either complement existing established trees and woodland areas or create new copses. A new avenue of apple and maple trees will also be planted on the Stray to provide seasonal colour.

Around 500 of the trees that will be planted have been nurtured at the council’s nursery following a request for saplings from residents last year.