Double your donation to local domestic abuse charity IDAS in Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022.

IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services), specialist domestic abuse charity, are taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £20,000 in just one week.

These funds will be used to support all the victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Yorkshire that are asking for IDAS’ help.

Over Christmas, IDAS will support hundreds of victims and survivors who are struggling to make ends meet. As well as struggling to pay the bills, the Cost of Living Crisis is putting extra pressure on victims, making it almost impossible for people to escape. 73% of people who are financially linked to their abuser said the cost-of-living crisis has either prevented them from leaving or made it harder for them to leave*.

(*Research conducted by Women’s Aid)

A donation of £15 will provide an emergency food parcel for a family in need.

A donation of £30 will provide a counselling session for a child who has been abused.

A donation of £100 will help run IDAS’ helpline for an hour, so that they can provide life-saving support to people subjected to abuse.

A donation of £500 will accommodate a family of one in IDAS’ emergency refuges for a week.

Donations will be generously matched by The Big Give’s Champions during the campaign, meaning your money can support twice as many victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Emma Poole, Fundraiser at IDAS: Our participation in the Big Give Christmas Challenge gives us hope that we can raise much needed funds and support everyone that is asking for our help. Please give generously so that we can help victims and their children flee abuse and escape to safety this Christmas.

How can you get involved?

Visit theBigGive.org.uk and make a donation from 12pm (midday) on #GivingTuesday (Tuesday, 29th November). The campaign will close at 12pm on Tuesday, 6th December.

Set a reminder and add our campaign page (bit.ly/IDASBigGive) to it so you remember not to miss your chance to double your donation!

If you are worried that you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse, you can call IDAS’ helpline on 03000 110 110 or email info@idas.org.uk.