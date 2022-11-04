Squeeze play Harrogate, part of the “Food for Thought Tour”

Squeeze played the Harrogate Covention Centre on 2 November 2022
It was part of their “Food for thought tour” with the band supporting again The Trussell Trust.
- The Trussell Trust provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, while also campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the future.
- Squeeze aim to help to raise food, funds and awareness of the 1,200 food bank centres across the UK.
- They are asking all people who come to the concerts to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night.
- Here is a link to information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/.
Glenn Tilbrook said:
It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family. That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace.