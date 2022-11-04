MP’s Insta-question time brings Parliament’s traditions to new audience

Ever wondered why ‘the ayes have it’, ‘the lobbies are cleared’ or why some MPs are called ‘Right Honourable’?

Now, as part of UK Parliament Week, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is asking residents to submit their questions about Parliamentary processes, history and customs in his first Instagram Q&A session.

Mr Jones commented: Parliament should be accessible to everybody. That’s why I want to demystify the terms, processes and traditions that surround parliamentary business. If you want to know more about how Parliament works please do join in on Instagram. From ‘why are the seats green?’ to ‘what is in the box in front of the Prime Minister?’, whatever your question I want to get you the answer. And it seems somehow appropriate to use 21st century social media to reveal the secrets of centuries-old traditions.

You can post your question on Andrew’s Instagram page, andrewjonesmp, using the ‘stories’ feature which can be accessed by clicking Andrew’s profile picture.

Questions can be put from 12noon on Thursday 17 November. The most popular topics will be chosen for video explanations by Andrew which will be published from Friday 18 November.