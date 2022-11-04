Bonfire organisers appeal for help!

Harrogate RoundTable are appealing for help to support the annual charity bonfire and fireworks event held on the Stray for over 50 years. Last year the event was a huge success and the generous donations from the public not only covered the event costs but generated a surplus of £6,568.42 which was donated to Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

This year the net proceeds of the event will be donated to Harrogate Homeless Project to recognise their 30th year of supporting some of the most vulnerable in our local community.

The organisers are making a renewed appeal for donations as they’re still a long way off their £10,000 fundraising target.

There will be bucket shakers at the event or donations can be made online: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022

Live entertainment will be provided by Three Strikes, Harrogate Theatre Choir, and The Directors.

The event opens at 5pm

the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm

and the Fireworks will be set off at 7.15pm

The scouts will be back providing Burgers and Hotdogs, there will also be Pizza available with Vegan and Gluten Free options, and for the first time there will be a licensed bar.

For safety reasons visitors are advised not to bring sparklers, but light up toys will be available for sale by volunteers from Pannal Primary PTA and Harrogate Gymnastics inside the event area.

The organisers would like attendees to know that any street-sellers outside of the Stray are not affiliated with them and do not make any contribution to the event costs or its charities.

Harrogate RoundTable would like to express their sincere thanks to Ferrensby Fireworks, HACS, Techbuyer, Clarion Solicitors, Raworths, LAKE Financial Systems, Progress Consulting, and FTAV for sponsoring the event.