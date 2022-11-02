No trains between Yorkshire and London this Saturday

No trains will run between Yorkshire and the capital this Saturday (5 Nov) in the seventh round of industrial action

National rail strikes planned for 5, 7 and 9 November will also significantly reduce train services across Yorkshire

Passengers should only travel if necessary, plan ahead and know their last train times

Rail passengers across Yorkshire should plan ahead and only travel if necessary on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November amid national strike action.

Leeds-Harrogate-York line: No trains will run on that line on Saturday 5, Monday 7 or Wednesday 9 November. Limited services will run between York and Leeds, but not via the Harrogate line.

There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and the capital on Saturday 5 November, with trains destined for London only travelling as far as Doncaster.

On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and some lines will be closed altogether.

Train operator, Northern is advising passengers not to travel, while TransPennine Express will only run a limited service between York and Huddersfield on strike dates. Anyone travelling to a major event should find alternative transport.

Very few services will run in and out of Leeds station during the three days of industrial action. It means that Yorkshire’s busiest station will only be open between 7am and 7pm, with the Southern Entrance closed completely.

On Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, no trains will run between:

Leeds and Bradford Interchange / Halifax / Hull

Sheffield and Manchester / Lincoln

Newcastle and Carlisle / Middlesbrough / Hartlepool

Scarborough and Hull / York

The impact will be felt on the days after strikes as workers return to their duties, so passengers should continue to check their journey via National Rail or their train operator’s website from Saturday 5 until Thursday 10 November.

Where possible, fully qualified back-up staff will step up to keep as many vital freight and passengers services running as possible.