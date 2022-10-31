Knaresborough Coummunity Award given to the Royal British Legion

The 2022 Knaresborough Town Council Community Award has been given to the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion for their efforts in dressing Knaresborough castle with knitted poppies.

This has been achieved for the last three years during November mainly thanks to the efforts of branch member Brenda Pitchfork and it was fitting that recently, Brenda received the award on behalf of the branch from outgoing Mayor Christine Willoughby.

This year’s Poppy Appeal begins on Monday, 31 October 2022 and there will be a fund-raising stall at Knaresborough market on Wednesday 2 November 2022.

Volunteer collectors are still needed for the three main collection points in Knaresborough at Lidl, Aldi and M&S Food. If you can help please call 07984-700429.

The Branch raised over £31,000 during the 2021 Poppy Appeal.