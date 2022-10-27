Our favourite dog walks near Harrogate

Looking for a few new places to explore with your dog?

Luckily, the Harrogate district is just a stone’s throw from the stunning Yorkshire Dales National Park. With breathtaking scenery on your doorstep, it’s never been easier to help your dog live an active, fulfilling life.

Along with ensuring plenty of water and nutritional sensitive dog food in their diet, it’s essential to make sure your pooch gets regular exercise. To help you get out into the countryside and enjoy some quality time together, we’ve listed our favourite Harrogate dog walks below.

1. Crimple Valley

Any Harrogate local knows about the beautiful, sweeping views of the Crimple Valley Viaduct.

Starting at the Harrogate Squash and Fitness Centre, you’ll descend through beautiful woodland before joining the Harrogate Ringway. Pass underneath the viaduct and enjoy the expansive grasslands for your pup to roam freely.

If you’d like to go for a longer walk, why not head past Rudding Park, too?

2. Swinsty Reservoir

Just a few miles outside the town centre, the scenic Swinsty Reservoir makes an ideal spot for a dog walk. Closely neighbouring Fewston Reservoir, there are plenty of opportunities for longer walks – perfect for larger dog breeds with high exercise demands.

With ample parking facilities and customer toilets, this is a fantastic area for the whole family to enjoy. Choose from plenty of picnic spots or stop at The Sun Inn on your way back home, a local, dog-friendly pub.

3. Nidderdale Greenway

The gateway to the Dales, Nidderdale is known for its luscious, rolling green hills.

If you’re heading out to the Nidderdale Greenway soon, just remember to keep your dog on a lead, or make sure they have great recall. Most public footpaths in the area cross fields home to grazing livestock – so it’s best to be able to keep both your pooch and the cattle safe, too.

4. National Trust Brimham Rocks

If your dog doesn’t mind a short ride in the car, driving to Brimham Rocks is perfect for adventure. Accessed via Burnt Yates or Summerbridge, this trail also boasts stunning views of the surrounding fields and peaks.

Natural, pre-Jurassic rocks provide great opportunities for exploring or stopping for a quick picnic, but you’ll need to keep your dog on a lead. For an all-day epic, start at Pateley Bridge and return via the peaceful banks of the River Nidd.

5. Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey is just a 20-minute drive from Harrogate and makes a great destination for a daytrip with your dog. With a wide array of different walks and trails to choose from, it’s suitable for a range of abilities and energy levels.

Home to rolling terrain, riverside banks and thick woodlands, the grounds of Bolton Abbey are entirely dog-friendly – except for just Barden Moor and Barden Fell.

We hope you’re feeling inspired to try a new dog walk near Harrogate after reading our guide. If you have any favourite spots locally, why not share them in the comments section?