In conversation with Marco Pierre White ahead of the Great White Festival in Harrogate

The Great White Food and Drink Festival in Harrogate will be officially opened by the Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Councillor Victoria Oldham.

The Mayor has expressed her delight at being invited by Marco to officially open his Food and Drink festival.

Marco Pierre White will be joined by the Mayor at the Harrogate Convention Centre to cut the ribbon to open the three-day festival at 9.30 am on Friday 28 October 2022 at the Harrogate

Convention Centre.

The Mayor insists events like this are crucial to promoting the town to visitors as well as showing the best of what Harrogate has to offer.

Victoria Oldham, Mayor of Harrogate said: I’m delighted to have been invited to open the Great White Food Festival with Marco said the Mayor. The town is excited to be welcoming Marco Pierre White, widely recognised as one of the world’s best chefs as he returns to the town, 45 years from where he started. It’s events like these that promote Harrogate as a town and Yorkshire as the food capital of the UK, and it comes from having a positive council that promotes it and a newspaper that supports us.

The three-day festival will feature Marco, cooking with friends and family including Pierre Koffmann, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Simon Shaw, Tim Bilton, Lisa Marley, Jason Everitt and Darren Coslett-Blaize with cooking demonstrations on the Le Creuset Kitchen with Ali Haigh, artisan shopping and other entertainment.

See Great White Food Festival with Marco Pierre White | 28 – 30 October 2022 (greatwhitefestival.com)

Other attractions include the Franklin & Sons Art of Mixology stage, Lillet pairing, and artisan produce, gins and beers.

Marco said: What an incredible festival this will be with an incredible line up of brands and artisan producers.

Taking centre stage will be the Howden’s and Le Creuset Chef Demo Stage featuring Masterclass sessions from Marco, Pierre Koffmann, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Simon Shaw, Tim Bilton, Jason Everitt and Darren Coslett-Blaize.